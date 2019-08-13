A MAN is being questioned by police following a hunt for an alleged knifeman in Haverfordwest.

Police were called following an incident at Withybush Industrial Estate, Haverfordwest on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the area at around 1.40pm, where it was reported a man had been assaulted.

The victim sustained a cut to the face.

A search involving several officers took place for the suspected offender, aged 24, who was located in the Bridge Meadow area.

Officers searched near to the Morrisons store in the town.

A police spokesman told the Western Telegraph. "A man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm, causing criminal damage, possession of a controlled drug, possession of a bladed article and threats to kill.

"He is currently in police custody.

"The suspected offender and victim are known to each other and this is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals."

The Dyfed-Powys Police Dogs Twitter said: "Police Dog Samson and handler were asked to attend in Haverfordwest where Samson completed a search and found a knife thrown from the scene hidden in dense undergrowth.

"Great nose work."