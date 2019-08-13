A Pembrokeshire activist has today (Tuesday) glued herself to the Brazilian Embassy in London in a protest over the rights of indigenous people.

Extinction Rebellion activist Sian Vaughan glued her hand to a door to the embassy while others spray-painted messages and doused the building in red paint to symbolise indigenous people they say have been killed.

Sian, 54, a retired primary school headteacher from Fishguard, who took part in the previous Extinction Rebellion action in London, said: "We need everyone to know what's going on in Brazil, and to tell the UK Government to act.

"If we close our eyes to the criminal destruction taking place, our children will pay the price. The climate crisis is global.

"The forest is being destroyed and the indigenous people are suffering. We are in the middle of a climate crisis and that is all of our business."

Amazon deforestation rates have risen significantly, according to recent reports, adding carbon emissions to the atmosphere which drive climate change and destroying important wildlife habitats.