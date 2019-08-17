MILFORD Haven cadets have recently made a big splash at a regional boat handling competition in Bristol.

Milford Haven Unit entered the South West Area Rowing and Boat Handling competition as a result of winning the categories at the earlier West Wales District competition: Rowing Boat Handling, Sail Boat Handling, Open Boys Rowing, Open Girls Rowing and Open Single Male Yole and in addition the Junior Sea Cadets Rowing Team won, but have a separate competition later in the year.

The boat handling team is completed on skill, showing the ability to move the boat through the water, moving forwards and backwards, being able to come alongside a pontoon, moor to a buoy, carry out a man overboard to name but a few actions.

The rowing races are just that, fastest across the line.

After beating off fierce competition Milford cadets were announced as the Winning Rowing Boat Handling and Open Girls Rowing Team, making them the best in the South West Area and off to the UK National Competition held in London towards the end of August, early September.

Amazing results and the cadets’ first return in the rowing categories for nearly eight years.

The Open Boys Team came fifth, the Sail Boat Handling Team fourth, and the Open Single Male Yole (AC Alfie) came third. An incredible set of results against the nine Districts’ best teams and are now ranked the top out of 80 Units in the South West Area.

Lieutenant (SCC) William Elliott RNR the Unit Commanding Officer said: “I am extremely pleased with the success of the competition; especially as Team Milford Haven showed their abilities on the water off, alongside promoting better teamwork and boat handling skills too. With many thanks to all the amazing adult volunteers who give up their time to ensure that training (and extra training) was made available to ensure the success of our teams.”

If you are interested in joining Sea Cadets or Royal Marines Cadets then visit www.milfordhavenscc.org.uk or come along Tuesday and Thursday, 6.30- 9.30pm every week.