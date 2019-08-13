ROAD delays have taken place again today, August 13, as heavy equipment from the former Murco refinery are moved from Puma Energy to Gelliswick, via Dale.

This follows previous heavy loads movements last Wednesday, August 7.

The Murco refinery, which employed around 600 people at one time, closed in November 2014.

It was purchased and turned into a storage facility in 2015, safeguarding some jobs, and is now operated by Puma Energy.

The refinery is now being decommissioned; and is in the process of being shipped to Pakistan to be rebuilt.

As part of the decommissioning, The Terra Marique ship, berthed at Pembroke Port will make six barge journeys from Gelliswick Bay to Pembroke Port, before the SAL Regine heavy lift vessel comes in later in the month, as part of the final export of the Murco refinery to Pakistan.