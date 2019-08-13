Good intentions and a visit to a scrap yard cost a Trecwn man his driving licence and his girlfriend

Scott John Cowdery, of Wesley Place, Trecwn, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent, and using it without a valid MOT, driving licence, or third-party insurance, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 6.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said the Ford Focus had been left with Cowdery at his home for work to be completed, and the owner had arranged for a replacement windscreen to be fitted on July 22.

The company arrived to find the car was not at the premises and police spotted the vehicle in Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, after it was reported that Cowdery, 26, may be driving it.

He made full admissions when interviewed.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the car belonged to Cowdery’s girlfriend, and he had needed a part while fixing it in preparation for an MOT.

“Foolishly Mr Cowdery took the vehicle to a scrap yard to get the necessary part and was coming home to fit it when he was stopped by police.

“Obviously, he realises that he should not have done so. He was aware that what he was doing was wrong.”

“He used the vehicle beyond the scope of his authority. But he was doing it for the benefit of the owner.”

Mr Kelleher added that Cowdery and his girlfriend were no longer together, as the incident had soured relations to a ‘large extent’.

The court heard that Cowdery was hoping to start work repairing vehicles with his father, but would not be able to take them on a public road.

Magistrates banned Cowdery from driving for six months and ordered him to pay a total of £357 in fines, costs and a surcharge. Nine points were added to his licence.