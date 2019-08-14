A man with a grievance against a health board was arrested after shouting and swearing at police in an A&E department.

George John Greig, formerly of Letterston, now of Market Street, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said police officers were already at Withybush hospital’s A&E department when Greig, 50, was brought in by paramedics at 3.30am on July 21.

The officers could hear Greig shouting and swearing and were asked to remove him from the department.

He was warned to address his behaviour, but was arrested when he continued to swear, and stated: “What are you going to do Big Man? My father was 22 years in the NHS, you are a disgrace.”

The court heard that Greig had a previous conviction for assaulting an emergency worker.

Mark Layton, defending, handed a letter of apology from Greig to the bench.

He said: “The words were not directed at the staff or members of the public in A&E, they were directed at the police, but could be heard by others.

“He apologises for his behaviour and says he is ashamed to be in court.”

Mr Layton told the court that Greig was seeking a civil claim against a health board in another area, as he believed he had received poor treatment, and had mental health issues as a result.

“When in a hospital environment he finds it very difficult to behave in a normal, acceptable way because it brings back issues he experienced previously.”

“He accepts that he behaved very badly and apologises. He has no issue with the local health board at all.”

Magistrates fined Greig £120 and ordered him to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “Obviously, this was a particularly unpleasant incident in a public place, in a hospital, and in the cold light of day you must realise this.”