A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital following a traffic crash in Pembroke Dock yesterday afternoon, August 13.

Police, Wales Ambulance Service, and the Wales Air Ambulance were called to Wavell Crescent.

An eye-witness said a young boy was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Wales Air Ambulance said: “Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of a Road Traffic Collision near the Pembroke Dock area on August 13.

“The charity’s Dafen-based aircraft was mobilised and arrived at scene at 5.41pm.

“Following treatment from our ‘Welsh Flying Medics’ a patient was conveyed to hospital by road ambulance. We were clear at 6.20pm.”