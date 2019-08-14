THE bomb squad was called to Newgale today, August 14, following reports of a suspicious metal object.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called following a report received by H M Coastguard Broad Haven yesterday, August 13.

H M Coastguard Broad Haven, posting on Facebook, wrote: “The team was paged yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a ‘metal object’ in the sea at Newgale.

“The team arrived to find the object had been submerged by the incoming tide.

“The location was mapped, and photos sent to the ops room.

“The decision was made centrally that the bomb disposal team would come today (Wednesday) when the tide has dropped to locate the object.

“Team were re-paged this morning to attend and show the EOD team where the object was. “

Fortunately, the mystery object was found not to represent a danger to the public.

H M Coastguard Broad Haven added: “The object was located (after a large amount of digging) and deemed not to be a threat. A call with the best intent.”

If you’re on the coast and see anyone in, or find yourself, in difficulty call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.