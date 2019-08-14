A Tenby pensioner has denied dishonestly receiving £11,000 in overpayments.

David Tudor Thomas, of Edward Street, Tenby, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of dishonestly failing to promptly inform the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in his circumstances which he knew would affect his Pension Credit entitlement.

It is alleged that Thomas, 71, failed to inform the department that his household income had increased or his wife was in paid employment, resulting in an £11,137.95 alleged over payment.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case, but Thomas elected for his trial to be held at the crown court.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next appearance at Swansea crown court on September 6.