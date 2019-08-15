A woman was bruised when she was ‘flipped’ with a ruler during a row over roof repairs, a court has heard.

Jonathan William Smith, formerly of Milford Haven, now of Woodbine Terrace, Pembroke, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 7, but pleaded guilty to assault at the start of the hearing.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, told the court that Smith, 50, and his then-partner argued for some time about roof repairs at their Pembroke Dock home on July 26.

“She says she was pushed against a work-top and he punched her, but not hard enough to leave a mark.

“The argument continued and she says he picked up a ruler and began to hit her arm, leaving marks.”

When interviewed, Smith admitted he had ‘flipped’ the woman with a plastic ruler.

Probation officer Mark Bronson said: “He immediately regretted his behaviour and is sorry that he did resort to assaulting this lady.”

Lauren Bayley, defending, said: “It is probably best for both parties that the relationship has ended.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Smith was ordered to pay £585 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The bench imposed a two-year restraining order prohibiting Smith from contacting the victim.