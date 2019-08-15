Pembrokeshire umpire John Williams has sadly died after being hit on the head by a cricket ball last month.

John, a long standing servant to local cricket as a player, official, and administrator, was struck on the head by a ball during the Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth at Treleet on July 13.

After receiving treatment on the field, he was transferred to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

The Pembroke County Cricket Club Tweeted this morning (Thursday): "Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams.

"John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time."