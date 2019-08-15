A 35-YEAR-OLD man from the Waterston area of Milford Haven has been arrested on suspicion of online grooming.

Police were tipped off by online group Welsh Warriors, which describes itself as a “team dedicated to protecting the youths of Wales against online sexual predators”.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “The arrest was made on Monday, August 12, following information police received about the individual’s behaviour.

“He has been released under investigation as further enquiries are carried out.”