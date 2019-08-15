A MAN was stopped by police in Tenby on Tuesday, August 13, having driven the length and breadth of Wales without a licence.

The man had driven some 160 miles from Buckley in north-east Wales to the seaside town that day.

Posting on Twitter, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing wrote: “Male stop checked in Tenby this morning, having driven all the way from Buckley this morning for work purposes.

“Checks showed him to be driving on a revoked/refused licence and whilst uninsured; reported accordingly.”