RE: bank closures – I now have a 30-mile trip to the nearest Nat West: Haverfordwest, Carmarthen, or Aberporth.

The mobile service I used once – I was halfway through a transaction when my debit card was blocked.

I ran as fast as my legs would carry me to a Cardigan car park; the mobile bank was there from 11am (it was five past).

No sign of the van, but it turned up 40 minutes later; when I reached the counter the teller had another 15 minutes trying to get through to whatever office she was phoning.

As it turned out there was nothing wrong with my card, somewhere there was a ‘glitch’.

Thank goodness for the Post Office, but it doesn’t give you the full service of a branch office.

JOCELYN BATES,

Crymych