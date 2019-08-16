I AM thrilled that Macmillan Cancer Support’s World Biggest Coffee Morning event is fast approaching.

I love a cuppa as much as the next person, and it’s great that you can help people with cancer at the same time, so I would love for readers in Wales to get involved.

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning raises millions for the ever-growing number of people affected by cancer. Macmillan is not government funded, so without the public’s generous help, they simply can’t provide the services that are needed here in Wales.

Around 200,000 every year host coffee mornings in their workplaces, schools and homes across the country. It couldn’t be simpler and more fun to take part - come together as a community in support of people living with cancer and raise money for Macmillan.

Macmillan is here to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can, providing physical, financial and emotional support.

The charity provides advice and support seven days a week on its free support line as well as through its 7,700 healthcare professionals. But demand for Macmillan’s services is constantly growing and it needs your help to support the growing number of people living with cancer across the UK

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning takes place on Friday, September 27, (but people can host whenever they want) and people will be making a difference however they get involved.

Whoever you invite and whatever you serve, you can host your coffee morning your way - if you can’t bake, that doesn’t have to stop you!