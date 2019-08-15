A MAN was airlifted to hospital after falling from a chapel roof in Ludchurch this afternoon, August 15.

Emergency services including the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were called to Ludchurch at approximately 1pm today.

An eyewitness said the main, believed to be in his 50s, had fallen from a ladder on scaffolding by the Longstone Chapel roof, where work is currently taking place.

The man is believed to have fallen some five metres on to his back.

A Wales Air Ambulance spokesman said: "Wales Air Ambulance attended a trauma incident near the Narberth area on August 15. The charity’s Dafen-based aircraft landed on scene at 12.56 and airlifted a patient to Morriston Hospital. The helicopter left the scene at 1.20pm and arrived at hospital 1.50pm."