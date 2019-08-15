A WOMAN, suffering a suspected fractured arm after a fall on Caldey, was taken to hospital this afternoon, August 15.

Tenby’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the Haydyn Miller, was launched at 2.10pm.

An RNLI spokesman said: “The lifeboat was quickly on the water and within minutes, was alongside at Caldey. Several crew members then made their way up to where the casualty was located.

“After assessing the casualty, the volunteer crew members decided to immobilise her arm and gave her Entonox pain relief gas to make her as comfortable as possible for the journey down to the jetty and back to Tenby.

“Once aboard the lifeboat, she was returned to the station at Tenby and with all ambulances tasked elsewhere, was driven to Tenby Minor Injuries Unit to be treated.”