A speeding Spittal man has been ordered to pay nearly £300.

Stephen Bidmead, of Old School Terrace, Spittal, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, August 12.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was withdrawn by the bench.

The court heard that Bidmead, 51, was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph area on Bristol Road, Congresbury, on August 22, 2018, on Bristol Road, Congresbury.

Magistrates ordered Bidmead to pay £298 in a fine, costs and surcharge and imposed three penalty-points on his previously clean driving licence.