Sending a ‘heat-felt’ love letter almost cost a military man his liberty, career and pension.

Sean Pearce, of Hill Park, Narberth, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 7.

Pearce, 33, accepted breaching a domestic violence protection order at Windsor, between July 27 and August 6.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Pearce contacted his ex-partner via social media on July 27, before sending a hand-written letter to her on July 30. He then emailed her asking for contact on August 4.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the breach was accepted, adding that the relationship had suddenly come to an end after five years.

“He never thought that he would end up where he is now, facing the prospect of going to prison.”

Mr Kelleher added: “Perhaps it is not a standard breach. There is no ranting and raving, no threats, no harassment, no swearing, no nastiness.

“The letter was a heart-felt expression of his love for her. It’s not anything nasty at all.”

Mr Kelleher said Pearce, who had no previous convictions, was serving in the military, and his career would be ended by a prison sentence.

“It would mean double jeopardy as far as the military is concerned. It could mean he loses his job and his pension rights. All because he thought that this relationship would continue and expressed his feelings as far as he was concerned.”

The court heard that Pearce attended the police station voluntarily, but was arrested and keep in the cells overnight.

Magistrates fined Pearce £500.

The chairman of the bench said: “When you get a court order it actually means what it says.

“If you do breach them it is classed as contempt of court. However, in this case we are not going to send you to prison.”