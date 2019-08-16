BODY-BOARDERS in difficulty at Broad Haven beach were rescued by emergency services yesterday, August 15.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Broad Haven wrote: “The team was paged along with Little & Broad Haven Lifeboat to reports of body boarders in serious difficulties on the north end of Broad Haven beach.

“The casualties were rescued from the water by Broad Haven beach lifeguards and Broad Haven coastguard rescue team provided medical assistance and advised them to seek a further check-up at Withybush hospital.

“If you’re on the coast and see anyone in difficulty or find yourself in a jam call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”