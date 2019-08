A MAN, injured while coasteering in north Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, August 15, was stretchered to safety by emergency services.

Posting on Facebook, St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team wrote: “Team paged at 3.54pm to the coastal path 500m west of St Nons.

“A gentleman had sustained a knee injury whilst coasteering.

“He was stretchered to Porthclais Farm Campsite and into the care of Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

“Thanks to everyone for their assistance.”