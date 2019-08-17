A FASCINATING look at the personalities, event and traditions of Whitland can be found in the town’s latest historical exhibition which opens tomorrow (Sunday).

A Glimpse Into Whitland’s Past, being staged at the town’s Memorial Hall, can be seen every day until August bank holiday Monday (August 26).

The exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm every day, with extended opening until 7pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In addition to the exhibits, which include a look back at Whitland’s railway and creamery history, its role as a market town and traditions and events including Whitland Week, the exhibition will welcome a variety of speakers on aspects of Whitland’s history.

These include a talk by Roger Penn on his father, the fondly-remembered town GP, Dr George Penn; some amusing story-telling sessions from local people; an ancestry slide-show next Tuesday and a talk by the daughter of the author of a book of childhood memories of Whitland on Saturday.

The exhibition follows on from the success of last November's display at the hall to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

For updates, check the Whitland Memorial Hall Facebook page.

An historical walk is also taking place in the town on Monday August 26 as one of the events put on to mark Whitland being named as Carmarthenshire’s Town of Culture 2019.

The bi-lingual walk starts at 10.30am from Parc Dr Owen, when people are invited to join characters from the community of Whitland walking along the Abbey byway.

This will follow the route of pilgrims and drovers to the Abbey ruins and return over the fields to Canolfan Hywel Dda Gardens.

The three-mile circular route will include a treasure hunt for families featuring the laws of Hywel Dda and the history of Abbey, where it is said a prince was buried and a monk murdered.