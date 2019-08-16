Tributes have been paid to Pembrokeshire umpire John Williams who sadly died yesterday after being hit on the head by a cricket ball last month.

John, a long standing servant to local cricket as a player, official, and administrator, was struck on the head by a ball during the Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth at Treleet on Saturday, July 13.

After receiving treatment on the field, he was transferred to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff.

The Pembroke County Cricket Club (PCCC) released a statement on Thursday confirming the sad news, and tributes were soon pouring in on social media from clubs and players in Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph this morning, PCCC Chairman Paul Webb described John, who turned 80 shortly before he died, as a “true gentleman.”

“He was a great servant to Pembrokeshire cricket,” said Webb.

“As a player for Hundleton and then an umpire. He always officiated wherever he was asked to go and never questioned anything.

“He did senior games, junior regional games, and annually took charge of the Pembrokeshire Under 13 final. There was a never problem with him.

“As a player you barely noticed him umpiring because he was just so good at it and got on with the game.”

And Webb said added he would be missed immensely.

“He was also a really nice bloke and a true gentleman. His contribution to Pembrokeshire sport was phenomenal.”

John’s three sons all currently play in the local leagues, Mark and Jonathan with Hundleton and Phil with Cresselly. The Western Telegraph sends condolences to them and John’s wife, Hillary, at this difficult time.