11 Priory Avenue

Haverfordwest

£145,000

This three-bedroom, mid-terrace house, would be ideal for a small family or first-time buyer.

Situated in the crescent of Priory Avenue, it benefits from its central position, giving access to amenities which include the leisure centre, doctors' surgeries, shops and supermarkets all within walking distance.

The accommodation briefly comprises a lounge, kitchen/dining room, utility and shower room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, family bathroom and attic room upstairs.

An enclosed garden to the rear and off-road parking to the front provide the property with adequate outside space.

The property is chain-free.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk