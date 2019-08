FIREFIGHTERS are currently attending a two-vehicle crash on the edge of Haverfordwest.

Two crews from Haverfordwest and police were called shortly after 3pm to the crash on the B4327 Dale Road, involving a van and a car.

Several people, described as suffering minor injuries were out of the vehicles on the arrival of emergency services.

Firefighters are currently treating them at the scene.

The incident is still ongoing, as of 4.20pm.