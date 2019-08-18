TWO Pembrokeshire towns are lining up with the best around for the Great British High Street Awards 2019.

Narberth and Pembroke are amongst those bidding for the accolades, which recognise and celebrate the communities that are working to revive local high streets.

The awards are run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in partnership with Visa, and backed by other partners.

Narberth is one of just 12 shortlisted High Streets for the champion awards, which are judged on customer service, digital transformation, environment and innovation.

High Street in Swansea and Treorchy are the other two Welsh contenders.

Last year, Narberth was a finalist in the Rising Star category of the awards, which this year sees Pembroke Main Street flying the flag for Pembrokeshire.

There are a total of 28 towns challenging for honours in the category, which is a celebration of ‘up-and-coming local communities who are on their way to transforming for the future.

Caernarfon, Carmarthen, Llanelli, Mold, Welshpool and Caldicot join Pembroke in the nominations.

Narberth is praised as “a town of independent businesses run by passionate locals who are committed to the success of their high street.”

The nominations also single out Narberth’s great sense of community spirit.

Said Narberth Chamber of Trade chairman, Andrew Rees: “Obviously, we’d love to win the awards, but whatever happens, it’s fantastic that we are in the top three in Wales.

“It’s a lovely reward and recognition and fantastic publicity for the town and everyone involved in making our High Street such a great place.”

In Pembroke, the town’s many initiatives are highlighted in the award nominations, including the new Shop Reward loyalty card scheme; the Visit Pembroke website and the accompanying town guide, as well as the work to create a feasibility study to create a town heritage centre.

Pembroke Chamber of Trade spokesman Jonathan Grimes said they were ‘excited’ about being shortlisted.

He commented: “We have worked hard in the current climate to come up with initiatives to support the local economy and community to evolve our High Street. We believe that we should put our customers and the community at the forefront of what we do and strive to achieve this goal.

“We would like to encourage the local community to support us and vote for Pembroke as a Rising Star.”

To cast your vote, see The Great British High Street Awards 2019