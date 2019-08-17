NEYLAND Ladies Choir was honoured to be invited to sing at the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Annual Service on Sunday, August 11, at The Pavilion - County Showground for the start of County Show week.

Under the direction of Lynne Kelleher and accompanied by Miranda Davies, the ladies performed 'Be Thou My Vision' followed by two Welsh items, Ar Hyd a Nos and Rachie and received great applause from the large appreciative audience.

Recently, Chairman Carol Scale, accompanied by committee members, Trish Campodonic and Sandra Western along with Musical Director Lynne Kelleher, visited the Get The Boys a Lift drop-in coffee shop in Dew Street to present a cheque for £845 to the charity.

The funds were raised at a recent concert organised by Lynne at St David & St Patrick Catholic Church when the choir was joined by Marc Heron's choir from Caerphilly, Singing for Pleasure.

The choir AGM will be on September 4 and normal rehearsals will resume on Wednesday, September 11, at 7pm. at the Community Education Centre.