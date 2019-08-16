Penhwyr

Dinas Cross

£325,000

Penhwyr is an exceptional, semi-detached character cottage which has been recently renovated and refurbished throughout to an extremely high standard.

The property benefits from comfortable, well-appointed, three-bedroom and two bath/shower room accommodation which benefits from oil central heating, uPVC double glazing and loft insulation.

It stands in delightful landscaped gardens and grounds from where rural views to Carningli Mountain as well as coastal sea views to Newport Bay can be enjoyed.

It has its own private drive which allows for ample off-road vehicle parking and turning space.

The property is in good decorative order throughout and is ideally suited for family, retirement, holiday letting or investment purposes.

