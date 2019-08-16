A pub visit led to a prison sentence for a Fishguard man.

Timothy Brown, of Smyth Street, admitted breaching a restraining order when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, August 7.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said Brown, 27, was caught on CCTV entering a Fishguard pub on July 28, in breach of a restraining order which banned him from entering any premises where the woman in question was employed.

The court heard that Brown had been handed a conditional discharge for a similar offence in April.

Lauren Bayley, defending, said Brown was extremely remorseful for his actions.

“It was a minor breach. There was no direct contact made. He accepts he simply should not have been there.”

She added that Brown could not recall the incident, and had been out drinking with friends earlier that day.

“He would like to tell the court how sorry he is for breaching this order.”

The court heard that Brown was in the process of being recalled into custody.

Magistrates added three months to Brown’s existing prison sentence, to run concurrently.

He was ordered to pay £207 in costs and a surcharge.