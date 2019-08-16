9 Brodog Terrace

Fishguard

£169,960

This exceptional terraced, three-storey house stands in a popular residential area and is ideally suited for family or retirement purposes.

The property has been renovated and modernised throughout to an extremely high standard and is in excellent decorative order throughout.

With two reception rooms and three bedrooms, two bath/shower rooms and a second floor studio/loft room (currently used by the vendors as a fourth bedroom), it is in excellent decorative order throughout and has uPVC double glazing, loft and roof insulation and oil fired central heating.

There is also a good-sized, south-facing paved patio and lawned garden to the rear, together with flowering shrubs and paved patio which benefits from a rear access off a service lane which has space for vehicle parking.

It is offered for sale with a realistic price guide and convenient location to the town shopping centre.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836

jjmorris.com