IT’S been a busy 12 months for Tiers Cross Young Farmers Club with many competitions, social events and activities on the calendar.

That didn’t stop them having two nights of carol singing last December leading up to Christmas. During those cold nights, members visited houses in the local community of both past and current members and their families. As a result of this a total of £460 was raised.

When Club Chairman Lucy Kiff discussed with members during a meeting what to do with the money raised, it was certain that members wanted it to go to a local organisation that deals with helping young people.

Get The Boys A Lift was a suggestion made, and members quickly agreed that this was what they wanted to support. Having heard lots about what they have done in the local area, everyone felt it was a great choice.

Gaz from Get The Boys A Lift recently came to talk to members about the work they do and how the money raised will help providing counsellors in their drop-in coffee shop, based in Haverfordwest, which provides support for others with mental health and where they also sell merchandise to create awareness.

He also discussed about the challenges they faced and how others in the local community have helped them.

Talking of his recent hitchhiking challenge, which was his fourth time of doing, he said everyone struggles differently which he realised during his trip around the UK and just getting others to talk and creating awareness about mental health issues is what GTBAL is all about.

Lucy, on behalf of Tiers Cross YFC said: “It was great to be able to support Get The Boys A Lift, who are doing an incredible job here in Pembrokeshire, hearing how much it means to Gaz makes me feel very proud of Tiers Cross YFC, as the chairperson, that we can help them.

“They have put everything into this to help others and to see what they have achieved is inspiring, I can’t wait to pop in for a coffee soon!”