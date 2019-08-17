Driftaway

36 St Patrick's Hill

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £524,995

A modern detached house with "reverse" accommodation to maximise the magnificent waterway/estuary views together with a self-contained annexe, landscaped gardens and an adjoining building plot

For the house only offers are invited around £449,995; plot only – offers around £79,995; house and plot together – offers around £524,995.

Llanreath is a riverside hamlet to the west of Pembroke Dock. From its elevated setting, Driftaway boasts enviable outlooks over and across the interesting Milford Haven Waterway/Cleddau Estuary.

It provides well-appointed and fairly versatile family size accommodation. In addition, there is a self-contained annexe which could be let in order to provide a useful income.

The accommodation briefly comprises: Entrance hall, hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner/family room, study/bedroom five, cloakroom/WC, and to the lower floor: hall master bedroom with en-suite, bedroom two/guest bedroom, bedroom three, bedroom four and family bathroom. To the side of the double garage there is a very useful one-bedroom annexe.

To the outside a paved gated driveway provides ample parking/turning area plus access to the garage. Adjacent to the house itself are various sun-trap paved patios, timber decked areas and balconies from where there are stunning views over and along the interesting waterway/estuary.

The annexe has its own secluded garden.

The adjoining building plot has already been dug out ready for construction of another sizeable house which will have similar views.

