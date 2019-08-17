A pedestrian was launched into the air by the force of a collision with a taxi, a court has heard.

Timothy Davies, of St Clements Park, Freystrop, represented himself when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, August 12, having previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that Davies’ taxi was seen to hit a man who was crossing the road as he turned into Church Street, Haverfordwest, on January 19.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a witness described the man being thrown ‘high in the air’ by the force of the impact with the VW Touran’s bonnet. He landed on the road 10 yards away.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries including a broken collar bone and a fractured pelvis.

The car was left with a dent in the bonnet and a shattered windscreen.

Davies, 24, who represented himself, said: “I’m sorry for the accident.

“I need to carry on driving, I need to keep my licence, but I have lost my taxi badge over this.”

Magistrates fined Davies £120 and banned him from driving for six months. He was ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

The bench decided not to order compensation after hearing that a civil claim was ongoing.