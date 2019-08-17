Imble Farm

Imble Lane

Pembroke Dock

Offers around £435,000

A spacious an versatile character farmhouse with outbuildings and land – all in an attractive semi-rural but not remote location.

Imble Farm is situated towards the south-east outskirts of Pembroke Dock. It is conveniently positioned for accessing the amenities of both Pembroke Dock and Pembroke including the new Henry Tudor School.

The farmhouse itself offers well-proportioned, family-sized accommodation with delightful countryside views.

It is versatile and, subject to consent, could possibly be sub-divided in order to form two, if not three houses.

It briefly comprises: front and rear open porches, hallway, a lounge, a sitting room and a living room, sizeable farmhouse kitchen/diner, utility room, downstairs WC/shower room, and to the first floor a main landing, three bedrooms and family bathroom, with a further double bedroom with en-suite accessed via a staircase from the living room.

The outbuildings are useful and, subject to planning, the traditional cowsheds could be converted into a cottage(s).

The spacious yard may be ideal for buyers wishing to run a business from home. The agricultural land may have some long term development potential

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com