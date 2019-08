A Crymych man has denied assaulting his mother.

Danny Singh, of Main Street, pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 13.

Singh, 38, is alleged to have assaulted his mother in Crymych on April 8.

A trial date was listed for September 18 and Singh was released on bail with the condition not to contact his mother or go to her home.