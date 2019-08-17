A was casualty airlifted to hospital after becoming ill on the way to Monkstone beach this evening, Saturday.

Tenby Coastguard rescue team and Tenby Lifeboats RNLI inshore lifeboat were paged to assist Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics with the evacuation of a casualty from Monkstone beach just after 6.30pm.

Due to the casualty’s condition, location and incoming tide it was decided that Coastguard Rescue helicopter 187 would be required.

A Tenby RNLI spokesman said: “The volunteer crew were quickly on scene and met up with paramedics who were already with the patient.

“They were soon also joined by Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team. Due to the incoming tide and extremely difficult path to negotiate to the top of the cliff, along with the swell on the beach which would make extraction by sea dangerous, it was decided that Rescue Helicopter 187 would be required to extract the patient.”

Once Rescue 187 was on scene, the casualty was placed in a stretcher and winched on board the helicopter for further assessment at Morriston Hospital.