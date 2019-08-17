There was plenty to temp the taste buds as vendors cooked up a storm at today’s Milford Haven Food Festival.

The Street Food Warehouse returned for a second year to Milford Waterfront for a glorious weekend of fantastic fresh food and delicious drinks.

The Milfood Haven Street Food Festival 2019, sponsored by Encona sauces, will continue tomorrow, Sunday, August 18.

The festival has an outstanding range of different and flavoursome food on offer.

Hungry visitors can enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world.