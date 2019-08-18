WEATHER conditions have forced the postponement of this afternoon’s Caldey Swim.

With a forecast of winds gusting up to 34mph, the event organisers have taken the decision to call the swim off on safety grounds.

It has now been rescheduled to take place in a fortnight’s time, on Sunday September 1.

Posting on the Tenby Caldey Swim’s Facebook page, swim chairman Chris Osborne said: “Apologies, but today’s swim has been postponed

“Wind speeds of 23mph, gusting 34mph, form too high a risk to both swimmers and support crews.

“Safety is always uppermost in our minds.

“The event will now fall back onto its second date, which is the 1st of September, starting 15 minutes earlier at 13.30 from Caldey.

“Swimmers will be emailed with further details today.”

One hundred swimmers had signed up to take part in the 2.5 mile swim between the island and the mainland in Tenby, raising money for Tenby RNLI and Tenby Surflink.

If places become available on the entry list due to swimmers not being available on September 1, these will be filled from the reserve list which has now been re-opened.

For more information, and amended timings which will be posted later today, see Tenby-Caldey-Swim.co.uk