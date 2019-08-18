A chicken and cheese theft cost a Milford Haven man £165.

Steven George Smith, of St Davids Road, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

The court heard that Smith, 47, stole groceries worth around £10 from The Food Warehouse by Iceland, Milford Haven, on June 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Smith was challenged by staff as he took the items, but left without offering payment.

“Cheese and a pack of chicken joints were suspected to be stolen.

“His record shows a catalogue of similar offending.”

Mark Layton, defending, said Smith made ‘full and frank admissions’ when interviewed.

“It’s only right and proper that he should repay the £10 and he will readily pay that.”

Magistrates fined Smith £40 and ordered him to pay £10 compensation, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.