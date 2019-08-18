45 Cardigan Road

Haverfordwest

£220,000

This sizeable detached bungalow situated on a large plot on the outskirts of the county town of Haverfordwest offers easy access to local amenities including various shops such as Next, Marks and Spencers and Laura Ashley along with sought-after primary and secondary schools, Withybush Hospital and supermarkets close by.

The property offers fantastic family accommodation with newly-fitted kitchen and bathroom, large lounge, three bedrooms and conservatory.

To the rear is a driveway with detached garage, storage sheds, various patio areas and lawn garden to front.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation this home has to offer.

R K Lucas

01437 762539

rklucas.co.uk