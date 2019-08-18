Old Cartlett House

Trefin

525,000

Old Cartlett House is currently utilised as a successful bed and breakfast, but would serve equally well as a family home, or an idyllic retirement retreat.

Situated in the peaceful coastal village of Trefin, a short drive away is the smallest city of St Davids and the stunning scenery of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Trefin is a designated area of outstanding natural beauty and has its own chapel, pub, tearooms and weaving centre.

This beautiful property, with its charming historical beauty, with some parts dating back to the 16th century, is a hidden gem on the outskirts of the village.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com