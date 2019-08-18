A Haverfordwest man has apologised after struggling with police who were trying to arrest him.

Ry Robert Williams, of Peregrine Close, pleaded guilty to resisting two officers in the execution of their duty when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Williams struggled and was ‘particularly difficult’ while two officers arrested him in Milford Haven on July 26, and they had to call for colleagues to assist them.

“He was kicking out and being aggressive. Leg restraints had to be used to get him into the vehicle. He apologised for his behaviour when interviewed.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said police received a call reporting an incident between Williams, 27, and his partner, but this was not the case.

“The police decided to arrest Mr Williams for something that was nothing at all. He was resisting arrest because he knew nothing had happened. He was handcuffed and taken away.

“He knows he could have handled the incident differently. He accepts what the officers say.”

Mr Webb added: “Officers are trained to deal with people acting in the way that Mr Williams was on this occasion.

“It was a short, unpleasant incident, but it would not have been anything that the officers had not dealt with previously.”

Magistrates ordered Williams to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.