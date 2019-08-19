A miscalculation when setting off for a shopping trip cost an electrician his job and driving licence.

Ashley Owen Northover, of Cherry Tree Close, Bedwas, Caerphilly, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 13.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki Swift on the B4329 turning for Crundale while over the legal alcohol limit.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a defective light and the standard of driving led officers to stop Northover’s car on July 23.

“The spoke to Mr Northover and could smell alcohol on his breath.”

He was found to have 47mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

David Elvy, defending, said Northover, 24, had been staying with family in the Narberth area, and decided he needed to visit a shop, the nearest being in Haverfordwest.

“He had been drinking, but thought enough time had passed that he would be under the limit. He made a miscalculation.”

Mr Elvy added that Northover had been working as an electrician, and had been told by his employer he would lose his job as a result of the court case.

“They say that when the period of disqualification is up they may have a job for him.”

Magistrates ordered Northover to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge and banned him from driving for a year.