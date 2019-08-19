A NEW consultation has opened on road improvements on the A40 which include an aim to improve the safety of a hazardous junction north of Narberth.

Motorists, residents and members of the public are being invited to share their views on the proposals for the stretch of road between Penblewin Roundabout and Redstone Cross.

A consultation event will take place at the Queens Hall, Narberth on Monday September 2, between noon and 8pm.

People are now being encouraged to continue to make their voices heard over their preferred option.

Said Labour's local Parliamentary candidate, Marc Tierney: "During the pre-consultation phase, a number of residents have been in touch with me to outline their concerns over the options being put forward.

"It is really important that regular users of the A40, local residents and businesses in Narberth make sure they respond before the closing date next month. What is important for me is that the junction is made safe and that there is no detrimental impact on local residents or businesses."

The four shortlisted options are: Option 1A – northern route with staggered T-junction at Redstone Cross; Option 1B – northern route (no Redstone Cross junction); Option 2A – southern route with staggered T-junction at Redstone Cross and Option 2B – southern route (no Redstone Cross junction)

All options are set out clearly in the consultation, which can be found at

https://gov.wales/a40-penblewin-redstone-cross-improvements

Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “There are clear challenges we face in light of delivering this project, and we want to make sure anyone who will be impacted by the changes has a chance to have their say in the available options.

“I encourage anyone who lives or works in the area to get involved in the consultation.”