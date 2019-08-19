A FAMILY fun day, raising funds for a children’s cancer charity, is being held at Crundale Village Hall on Sunday afternoon, August 25.

The Maisie Moo Foundation fun day starts at 12.30pm, with plenty for all the family, including free bouncy castles, Little Monsters children’s entertainment, a bar, stalls, raffles and auction, face-painting, and fair rides.

Maisie Llewellyn – known to her family as Maisie-Moo - died in 2011, aged just 16-and-a-half months, after battling leukaemia for most of her short life.

Her family has been fundraising for children’s cancer charity Latch ever since, and this is the fourth year the fun day has been held in her memory.

All proceeds to the Maisie Moo Foundation.