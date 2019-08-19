THE WALES Air Ambulance has landed in Neyland this afternoon to help with a medical emergency.

The air ambulance landed at Neyland Vale at approximately 1pm, with the fire service also called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the Milford Haven fire engine was called at 1.15pm to help the air ambulance crew to evacuate a man from his home to the helicopter.

The air ambulance left Neyland at approximately 2.25pm after collecting the man.