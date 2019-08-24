AN exciting new arts, heritage and tourism project celebrating links between north Pembrokeshire and Wexford in Ireland is being launched in September.

The European Regional Development Fund-backed ‘Ancient Connections’ will revive links between the two communities from as far back as the Stone Age, through mediaeval pilgrimages to more recent history.

The two Celtic lands have much in common.

For example, the long- term friendship between St David, patron saint of Wales, who spent much of his life in St Davids, and his pupil and protégé St Aidan who is closely associated with the town of Ferns in Wexford.

A more recent link is the first manned flight across the Irish Sea in 1912.

‘Ancient Connections’ is the result of collaborative working between Pembrokeshire and Wexford county councils, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford.

The project’s aim is to motivate both communities to rediscover their shared heritage and to be mentors for one another, sharing knowledge, experience and skills.

The stories that emerge from the project will also be utilised to create ways to attract visitors to North Pembrokeshire and Wexford outside of school and summer holidays.

For the next three years, there will be a burst of creative activity in both regions including: commissioning of new artworks, revival of traditional skills, exploring the significance of pilgrimage in the modern world, archaeological digs, storytelling and gathering, live music and schools projects, as well as mentoring and support for businesses and community projects.

To find out more, the public are invited to attend the launch at Ty’r Pererin, Quickwell Hill, St Davids, between 9.30 am and 4 pm on Tuesday, September 24.