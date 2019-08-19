A PEMBROKESHIRE holiday cottage resort has been bought by a major UK operator.

Celtic Haven, a selection of self-catering cottages in the south county village of Lydstep, has been purchased by Haven, which operates 40 family holiday parks throughout Wales, England and Scotland.

Amongst them are Tenby’s Kiln Park, the nearby Penally Court and the adjacent Lydstep Beach holiday park.

Guests at Celtic Haven will now be able to use the marine and evening entertainment facilities at Lydstep Beach.

Said Haven’s operations director Graham Plant: “We are delighted to add Celtic Haven to our wider Haven family.

“We have partnered the resort with our nearby Lydstep Beach holiday park, allowing us the chance to offer further facilities to guests and our owners.”

Celtic Haven, which has been established for over 20 years, is open year-round and is dog-friendly.It also has a spa, a nine-hole golf course, gym, pool and Italian-themed Waves restaurant with stunning coastal views.

The Lydstep Beach park, with its Blue Flag-accredited beach, has facilities including the 19th century Lydstep House and gardens, an outdoor pool and a marine department where kayaks and paddleboards can be hired to explore the bay.