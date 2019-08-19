Prison appeared preferable to getting out of bed early when a Milford Haven man was sentenced to community service, a court has heard.

Daniel William Phillips, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 13.

Phillips, 24, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, by not attending two unpaid work sessions.

Julie Norman of the probation service said the court had sentenced Phillips to a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, but had failed to attend appointments.

“He told his offender manager he feels that the 7.15am start time on a Sunday is excessively early, and he would rather serve a prison sentence in lieu of that.”

After learning that Phillips was aiming to find employment, the probation service decided that unpaid work would be a useful experience for him.

Mrs Norman added: “The pick-up point is 300 to 400 yards from his home, so it’s not that far.”

The court heard Phillips had now had a change of heart and would comply with the unpaid work aspect of the order.

He had completed 18 hours of the 100 hours he was sentenced to.

David Elvy, defending, said: “It’s clear that his approach has vacillated somewhat. He has told them he would not be doing the work, on another occasion he apologised and says he will attend.

“He understands he could be re sentenced and that could mean him going to prison.”

Mr Elvy added: “Mr Phillips will give it another go and get himself up in time for 7.15am. He is seriously looking at getting employment and that should help him in the long-term.”

Phillips told the bench that his partner was expecting their first child, so he did not really want to go to prison.

Magistrates fined Phillips £40 for the breach.

The chairman of the bench said: “7.15am is not unreasonable. It’s just down the road.”