A RECORD number of artists are opening their doors to the public this summer during the annual North Pembrokeshire Open Studios event.

This is a chance to see artists at work, to talk to them in relaxed and informal surroundings, to view work in progress as well as finished pieces and to ask questions and see how it is done.

All the artists are established practitioners in their fields which include painting, printmaking, photography, pottery, textiles, sculpture and glass and they are looking forward to welcoming you between August 24 and September 8.

While some of the artists are based in towns like St. Davids, Fishguard and Newport others are scattered in less populated parts of the coast and countryside so that studio visits will also provide the opportunity to explore some more out of the way parts of north Pembrokeshire at the same time.

While there is no charge for studio visits, most of the artists will have work for sale to visitors who are unable to resist and will be happy to discuss commissions. Greetings cards and other small items will be available in many studios too.

More information can be found on the website: www.npopenstudios.co.uk where there are also links to individual artists' websites to help potential visitors decide which artists they would like to visit and when.

A free printed brochure is also available in libraries, information centres, galleries and other locations around Pembrokeshire.

For more information e-mail to Andrew at info@npopenstudios.co.uk or contact the individual artists through their websites.